Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Releases Earnings Results

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Fiserv updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.730-8.800 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.73-8.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.74. 350,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $204.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.09.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,890 shares of company stock worth $40,934,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.08.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

