Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,319 shares during the period. Fortrea comprises 0.3% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortrea in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 152.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 2,515.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 125.0% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Fortrea Trading Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ FTRE opened at $17.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.54. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $41.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

FTRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fortrea from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Fortrea from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fortrea from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortrea from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.



