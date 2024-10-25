Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Short Interest Down 90.9% in October

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Fortress Biotech Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:FBIOP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.76. 2,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,700. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $18.00.
About Fortress Biotech
