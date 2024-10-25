Freedom Day Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 1,650 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 182,067.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850,448 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $596,614,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,659,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,223,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,749,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 0.4 %

Prologis stock opened at $120.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.54.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.