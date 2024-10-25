Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,050,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,473 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 715,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,233,000 after buying an additional 15,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,738,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $316,623.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,302.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,302.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total value of $58,567.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $512,237.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

WTS opened at $198.89 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.87 and a 1-year high of $219.52. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.55 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

