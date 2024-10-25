Freedom Day Solutions LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Powell Industries by 25,920.5% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,674,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,728 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,658,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,713,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Powell Industries by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 274,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,347,000 after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 471.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 25,789 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Powell Industries

In related news, insider Robert B. Callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $5,339,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 682,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,704,513.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Callahan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,350 shares of company stock worth $14,774,341. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of POWL stock opened at $249.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.80 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.10.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.92%.

Powell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.