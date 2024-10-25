FY2024 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Boosted by Analyst

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.50 to C$33.50 in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.77.

ABX opened at C$28.15 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$18.65 and a 1 year high of C$29.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of C$49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 12.78%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total transaction of C$1,784,693.40. In other news, Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total transaction of C$1,784,693.40. Also, Director Christopher Lewis Coleman sold 121,334 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.10, for a total transaction of C$3,409,485.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,477. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.138 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

