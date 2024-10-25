FY2024 EPS Estimates for FS Bancorp Lifted by DA Davidson

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.25. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FS Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $53.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.93. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $47.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in FS Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in FS Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 64.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 290,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

