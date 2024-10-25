FY2024 EPS Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Boosted by Wedbush

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $10.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.00. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mr. Cooper Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on COOP. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of COOP opened at $88.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.89. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $52.73 and a twelve month high of $97.35.

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

