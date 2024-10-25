FY2024 EPS Forecast for Premium Brands Cut by Analyst

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.83. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$113.10.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$92.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$91.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$90.58. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$84.66 and a one year high of C$97.28. The firm has a market cap of C$4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C($0.04). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion.

In other Premium Brands news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.30, for a total transaction of C$604,100.00. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.86%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

