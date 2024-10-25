Galxe (GAL) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.89 Million

Galxe (GAL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. In the last seven days, Galxe has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Galxe token can now be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00002798 BTC on exchanges. Galxe has a total market capitalization of $17.89 million and $35,437.46 worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe launched on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 81,687,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437,056 tokens. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

