Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $767,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 436.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $108.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $70.45 and a 52 week high of $110.10.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

