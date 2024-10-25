Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 725 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $355,673,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $425,567,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.36 and a 200 day moving average of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.23 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

