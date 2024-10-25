General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $202.00 at Melius Research

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Melius Research from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report released on Tuesday.

GE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.93.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $179.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.15. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.58 and a 12 month high of $194.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $196.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

