General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Decreased by Busey Bank

Busey Bank cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $179.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.15. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.58 and a fifty-two week high of $194.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

