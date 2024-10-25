Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.66, but opened at $31.00. Gentex shares last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 343,200 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Gentex Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). Gentex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $572.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Gentex bought 3,152,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,463,808 shares in the company, valued at $32,319,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Gentex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,706,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,095,000 after acquiring an additional 230,873 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 41.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,677,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,898 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.0% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,343,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,432,000 after purchasing an additional 126,416 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,259,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,599,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,989,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,475,000 after buying an additional 489,689 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

