Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues Earnings Results

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Genuine Parts updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.000-8.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.00-$8.20 EPS.
Genuine Parts Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $113.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.43. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $112.74 and a one year high of $164.45.
Genuine Parts Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on Genuine Parts
About Genuine Parts
Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Genuine Parts
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- The Downtrend in UPS Stock Isn’t Over Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.