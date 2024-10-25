Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues Earnings Results

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Genuine Parts updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.000-8.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.00-$8.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $113.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.43. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $112.74 and a one year high of $164.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

