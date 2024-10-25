Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.28), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 33.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Getty Realty updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.320-2.330 EPS.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Getty Realty stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 153,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,703. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $33.23.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 160.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GTY. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

About Getty Realty

