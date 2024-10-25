Glanbia (LON:GLB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.70 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 16.18 ($0.21). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 15.70 ($0.20), with a volume of 537 shares traded.
Glanbia Trading Up 3.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.25.
Glanbia Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a €0.16 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio is 3,627.45%.
About Glanbia
Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.
