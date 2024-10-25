Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,247 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.1% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walmart from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.51.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,787,946.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,295,088 shares of company stock valued at $955,284,831 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

