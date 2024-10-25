Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 848 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $285.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $289.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

