Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Update

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the September 30th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HERO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,525. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $110.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HERO. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 250,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $893,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

