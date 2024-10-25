Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 263,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,005 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $37,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $211,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,249.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 0.8 %

LOPE stock opened at $133.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.12 and a twelve month high of $157.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.