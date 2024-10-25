Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.31. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 239,848 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TV. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 50.0% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 22.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 60,918 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

