Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.31. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 239,848 shares traded.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TV. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.
View Our Latest Analysis on TV
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.