Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on TV. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TV. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 50.0% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 60,918 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
