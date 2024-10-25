Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TV. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TV

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

NYSE:TV opened at $2.37 on Thursday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TV. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 50.0% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 60,918 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.