Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 2.8% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,796,000 after buying an additional 125,387 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,813,000 after buying an additional 102,199 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,119,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,749,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 914,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,467,000 after buying an additional 64,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 805,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,901,000 after buying an additional 33,780 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $542.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.46. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.80.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

