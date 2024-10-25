Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Hamster Kombat has a market capitalization of $192.60 million and $40.31 million worth of Hamster Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hamster Kombat has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hamster Kombat token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hamster Kombat Token Profile

Hamster Kombat’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,375,000,000 tokens. Hamster Kombat’s official website is hamsterkombat.io. Hamster Kombat’s official Twitter account is @hamster_kombat.

Hamster Kombat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is a cryptocurrency . Hamster Kombat has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 64,375,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hamster Kombat is 0.00332695 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $32,425,731.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hamsterkombat.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster Kombat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster Kombat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster Kombat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

