Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler now has a $25.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. Hanmi Financial traded as high as $21.38 and last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 38224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hanmi Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,903,000 after purchasing an additional 58,097 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,937,000 after buying an additional 261,545 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 578,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,667,000 after buying an additional 82,087 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 482,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,070,000 after buying an additional 201,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 473,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 76,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $700.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $108.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

