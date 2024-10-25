Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler now has a $25.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. Hanmi Financial traded as high as $21.38 and last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 38224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hanmi Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The firm has a market cap of $700.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56.
Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $108.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.
Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
