Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Decreases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE LMT opened at $564.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $579.95 and a 200-day moving average of $513.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 48.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.71.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

