Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Has $1.13 Million Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $58.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $60.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.40.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

