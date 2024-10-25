Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Raises Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,340 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO opened at $93.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.19. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

