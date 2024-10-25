Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,136 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,993 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,673,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $425,567,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $95.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $173.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.23 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

