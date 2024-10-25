Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Sells 800 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $839,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 147,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after buying an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 70.34%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

