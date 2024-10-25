Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HCSG has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

HCSG traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

