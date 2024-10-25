HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 61.7% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 949,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,417,000 after buying an additional 362,625 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in HEICO by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 352,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in HEICO by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 200,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 193,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,357,000 after purchasing an additional 77,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth $26,993,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO stock opened at $253.31 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.42 and a fifty-two week high of $269.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.66, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.42.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $992.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 725 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $262.94 per share, with a total value of $190,631.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,529,992.96. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $66,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 725 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $262.94 per share, with a total value of $190,631.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 929,984 shares in the company, valued at $244,529,992.96. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $691,718. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HEI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HEICO from $264.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on HEICO from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.70.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

