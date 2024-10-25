HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Shares Up 20.7% – Still a Buy?

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 20.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.99 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05). 976,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 466,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

HeiQ Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.64.

Insider Transactions at HeiQ

In other news, insider Carlo Riccardo Centonze bought 500,000 shares of HeiQ stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,459.10). Corporate insiders own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

About HeiQ

HeiQ Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the antimicrobial fabrics, textiles and flooring, and life sciences businesses in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It offers functional textile technologies to provide hygiene, comfort protection, and resource efficiency; surface coatings and polymers; patented probiotic technology for cosmetics, water treatment, and cleaning products; and functional consumer goods for personal care, healthcare, and lifestyle.

