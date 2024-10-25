Heritage Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Heritage Financial Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,495,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $251,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $381.24 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $385.67. The company has a market capitalization of $100.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

