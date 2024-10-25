Heritage Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,327,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,118,000 after purchasing an additional 331,953 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,333,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,738,000 after purchasing an additional 121,916 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,502,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,395,000 after purchasing an additional 201,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $665,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $32.11.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

