Heritage Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $135.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $137.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

