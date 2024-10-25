Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $308,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 158.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 928,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,881,000 after buying an additional 568,672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 434,646 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 6,367.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 367,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,755,000 after buying an additional 361,923 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 20.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,810,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,585,000 after buying an additional 308,835 shares during the period. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,306,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.31. 251,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,058. The company has a market cap of $154.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.06. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $62.59 and a 52-week high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTE. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lowered TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

