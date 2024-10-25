Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 22,982 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 44.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 45,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 15.9% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 2,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in PulteGroup by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,637. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.20 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PHM

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.