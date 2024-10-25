Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Releases Earnings Results

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $411.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Hilltop Stock Performance

NYSE:HTH traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 257,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,703. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 17,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $566,009.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 544,979 shares in the company, valued at $17,978,857.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.