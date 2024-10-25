Hovde Group Cuts First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Price Target to $24.00

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Hovde Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $22.12.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $234.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.51 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 25.91%. First BanCorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $41,815.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,608.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $41,815.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,608.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 22,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $492,950.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,002,280.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,452 shares of company stock worth $699,566 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 72,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth $529,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 5,054.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

