HT Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.3% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $492.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $479.75 and its 200 day moving average is $466.12. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

