HT Partners LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.65 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

