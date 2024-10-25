Hudock Inc. Sells 498 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Hudock Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 3.1% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $17,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,875,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 197,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,184 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.12. The stock had a trading volume of 145,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,583. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.79. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $90.71 and a 12 month high of $135.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.