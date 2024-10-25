Hudock Inc. Sells 498 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Hudock Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 3.1% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $17,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,875,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 197,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,184 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.12. The stock had a trading volume of 145,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,583. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.79. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $90.71 and a 12 month high of $135.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.