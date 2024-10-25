HWG Holdings LP Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

HWG Holdings LP increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,298 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises approximately 1.6% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,008,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,781 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Copart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,898,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,454 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Copart by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,943,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,035,000 after buying an additional 598,566 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Copart by 28.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,406,000 after buying an additional 1,500,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,498,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,456,000 after buying an additional 496,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

