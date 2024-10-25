IAMGOLD’s (IAG) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.90 to $5.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.07.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.59.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $700,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

