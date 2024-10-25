ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,249,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 614,583 shares.The stock last traded at $227.58 and had previously closed at $221.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICLR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ICON Public from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Baird R W downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ICON Public from $383.00 to $363.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $375.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ICON Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.37). ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ICON Public in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the second quarter worth $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 17.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

