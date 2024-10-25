Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Immunocore from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Immunocore has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.58 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 14.68% and a negative net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Immunocore by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunocore in the third quarter valued at $218,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Immunocore by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

